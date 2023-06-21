MIAMI (WSVN) - Thieves struck twice in the last few months and took off with residents’ mail in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The residents are now hoping something can be done to stop them.

On Monday, it was a federal holiday, which meant residents had no mail service, but that didn’t stop a stranger from breaking into their mailbox.

Surveillance video caught the thief removing whatever was inside.

“It’s just not one house, it’s the whole neighborhood,” said said Rey. “Forced me that we are being hit and our mailbox has been broken in, and then when I leave in the morning I go through the neighborhood and every mailbox in the neighborhood is open.”

Rey and Angie said that they were hit on April 26 too and that their neighborhood at Southwest 191st Terrace and 128th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade has become a frequent target.

The father and daughter asked 7News to conceal their identity.

They are blaming an organized group for stealing everything from credit cards to bank statements over the last year.

“One of my statements had my credit card information on it, so I had to call and get another credit card, but now I am going to stock the mailbox for the next 15 days to make sure that I get that new credit card coming in, where now I don’t feel secure with my mail there,” said Angie.

Back in April, they called the Miami-Dade Police Department, which referred them to the U.S. Postal Service.

They said they’re still waiting for a case number, but they want everyone to be aware that mail carriers aren’t the only ones who won’t let anything stop them from making their appointed rounds.

Thieves aren’t deterred by signs or gates or surveillance cameras

“You still feel violated and we are one of the most secure houses on the block,” said Angie.

“Now I’m going to extend it to another level because I am going to get them,” said Rey.

Rey and Angie told 7News that MDPD responded to them and said they will provide extra patrols in their neighborhood for the next several weeks.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

