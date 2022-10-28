MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach were forced to evacuate because engineers have deemed the structure unsafe.

7News cameras captured residents on the ground floor of Port Royale along Collins Avenue, near 69th Street, Thursday evening.

“I mean, it’s kind of a shock right now,” said resident Mark Dudley.

A red notice posted at the building’s entrance explained to residents that the structure is unsafe.

A woman was seen breaking down in tears.

Residents had to leave by 7 p.m. with whatever they could carry.

“Anytime safety is involved, you got to do what you have to do,” said Dudley. “As bad as it hurts for all the residents and all the elderly, if it’s unsafe, it’s unsafe.”

An engineer’s inspection report with Thursday’s date goes into more details about why people had to evacuate.

Engineers who inspected the building 10 months earlier marked sections in the garage they believed needed to be repaired. Those repairs started roughly four weeks ago.

Pictures taken in September show the extent of the issues.

During their inspections this week, the report states, engineers noticed more issues with one of the main beams, as well as a crack they had planned to fix that had gotten bigger.

The report further states engineers suspect the beams in the garage may be supporting the entire building, and that led to the forced evacuation.

“I feel very bad for a lot of people, but life is more important than money right now,” said resident Markay Markaj.

Markaj said he’s seen problems in the building for a while now.

“I was the first one that reported to the Building Department, [took] the pictures underneath, all the problems that were behind the columns, the rust, all the cracks,” he said.

While some residents packed up and got into their own cars, others were taken somewhere safer.

“They are going to take me to a hotel,” said a resident.

As they figure out their next steps over the next several days, residents are experiencing a wide range of emotions.

“Pretty stressful, ’cause I’m like – I mean, it’s better, because obviously you’re safe,” said Dudley.​

Officials said crews are going to install specialty shoring, a process that could take up to 10 days. Once the shoring has been installed, an engineer will inspect the building before residents are allowed to return.

