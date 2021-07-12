MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a two-story apartment building in Miami Beach have one week to evacuate their homes due to safety concerns, officials said.

Residents of the Devon Apartments, located along the 6800 block of Indian Creek Drive, said they have suddenly found themselves lost and without many options after being notified about the evacuation Monday.

When asked what he plans to do, a resident who identified herself as Rusty said, “Besides pray? I don’t know.”

City officials have declared the 30-unit complex, which was built in the 1930s, has what they described as “structural deficiencies.”

But although the structural components of the building show deficiencies, a building official has determined it is not in danger of imminent collapse.

The finding brings little consolation to Rusty, one of dozens of residents who have seven days to pack up and get out.

“I’m on forced retirement, Social Security, so it’s kind of rough in that regard,” she said. “I think everybody is panicking.”

Resident Esmart Romero said he wasn’t surprised to see the red slip from the city.

“If you look at the condition of this apartment, it’s just not good,” he said. “You get what you pay for.”

This is the latest evacuation order in Miami-Dade County following the deadly partial condo collapse in Surfside on June 24.

Earlier this month residents of Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach were ordered out after similar structural concerns.

Now Romero and his neighbors are searching for a new place to call home.

“This is very cheap housing, so now I would assume that those people wouldn’t have the resources that maybe I have,” he said. “I’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, others will take this week to pray for answers and some help.

“The city is afraid. Maybe something will happen again, and I can’t blame them, but at least give people some time,” said Rusty.

Some residents said a week is not long enough for them to find housing, and without help from the city, they fear they may end up on the street.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.