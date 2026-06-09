MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents met with City of Miami officials at a community meeting to discuss possible solutions following a brutal stabbing incident in broad daylight last month.

At Monday’s packed meeting, organized by Brickell Downtown Miami, Police Chief Manuel Morales addressed locals repeatedly raising safety concerns.

“I just want you to understand, just ’cause you don’t see it, doesn’t mean we’re not there,” said Morales.

“But we want to see them. Please, we just want to see them,” said a concerned resident.

“I understand that,” said Morales.

The meeting was created after a woman was randomly stabbed while walking her dog in downtown Miami on May 19.

“How can we help the police get more resources?” asked a resident.

“Shelter beds are my number one request right now, and the mental health,” said Morales.

Caitlin Dydzuhn, who was left partially blinded in one eye after the attack, attended the meeting, as well as Cassius Bythewood, the good Samaritan who fought off the attacker and saved her life.

Bythewood was honored by attendees at the meeting.

“So your heroic actions, man, should be recognized,” said Morales to Bythewood.

Miami Commissioner Vicki Lopez shared her concerns about public safety.

“I don’t think any of us are really, truly safe, because this happened in broad daylight,” she said.

When asked about safety in her own neighborhood, Lopez said that since the stabbing, she’s on high alert.

“I did say that because I walk everywhere — I walk during the day, and I walk at night — and just because this happened to Caitlin [Dydzuhn] during the day, puts me on high notice to be a lot more fearful than I ever have been,” she said.

Lopez also said that she wants to see more officers in Miami’s urban core.

Other residents shared their stories, including Dydzuhn, who is still recovering.

“I could have had an AK-47, and I still would have almost lost my life,” she said.

While contentious at times, most residents agreed on increasing mental health resources and increasing police presence throughout the city.

Morales suggested reforming the jail system and gave other potential solutions.

“We need to make sure that we fix our jailing system that is dumping all those criminals in the City of Miami,” he said.

“Does the State Attorney’s Office, and the criminal justice system, and the judges, are they to blame for a lot of this, of these guys continuing to get out of jail?” asked 7News’ reporter Sheldon Fox.

“I’m not blaming anybody. What I’m saying is we all need to work together, do our specific jobs in our lanes, to make this city safe, to make sure that serious criminals like this are being held accountable,” said Morales.

“What can you do now to make sure that people like Caitlin Dydzuhn and others feel safe after what happened to her?” asked Fox.

“Regain their trust, put your money where your mouth is,” said Morales.

“More cops are going to be on the street, then?” asked Fox.

“Absolutely,” said Morales.

Dydzuhn’s alleged attacker remains behind bars and is charged with attempted murder.

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