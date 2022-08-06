VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Virginia Key have expressed their outrage over city officials’ proposal to turn part of the island into a homeless encampment area.

The opposition to Miami commissioners’ proposal mainly comes from parents and local groups who feel the island is no place for any development at all.

Opponents said the encampment would not only hurt the environment but also the homeless.

“How do you bring people in crisis mass to a place where children congregate?” said a woman opposed to the proposal.

Miami commissioners have not yet chosen the location for the encampments. They will hold a meeting in September to discuss the issue further.

