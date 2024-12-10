MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami residents lined up hours before the annual CAMACOL food giveaway that begins on Wednesday.

Despite the event being drive-thru only, residents like Juanita Alvarez began forming a line 24 hours in advance to be the first one to get the holiday food basket.

“It feels wonderful because I’ll be getting a chance to see everybody coming behind me,” said Alvarez.

She said she’s been making this line for 17 years.

“I’m so grateful. They’re helping the community so much,” said Alvarez.

As of 6 p.m. around 15 cars had lined up outside the event doors over 12 hours before their 8 a.m. grand opening.

As residents waited outside in their cars, crews were all hands on deck inside the center getting boxes unpacked and the baskets organized.

“We’re gonna have folks lining up starting on 16th street wrapping around LoanDepot Park, then coming down 14th avenue,” said CAMACOL Director of Corporate Development Joe Garcia.

Organizers expect to feed 750 families as they provide them with bags filled of all the fixings for a Latin Christmas Eve dinner.

“You’re gonna get a whole pork shoulder, you’re gonna get the black beans, you’re gonna get the rice. You’re gonna get the seasonings,” said Garcia.

For people waiting outside like Alvarez, the food giveaway means the ability to put food on the holiday table and a smile on her loved ones’ face.

“It’s very important. Things got so expensive lately, everything way high,” said Alvarez. “I’m waiting for everyone. Please come!”

Organizers said there’s a lot of families who depend on this food giveaway by CAMACOL.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of families, who without CAMACOL, they would not have a noche buena,” said Sedanos Supermarket Supervisor Pedro Mesa.

Wednesday’s event is first come, first served. Because it is a drive-thru event, families without cars are instructed to carpool to the event.

