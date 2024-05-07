NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents held a rally outside the North Miami City Hall to support the city manager who is facing a resolution from officials to remove her from her post.

North Miami officials on Tuesday are set to hold a special council meeting to discuss whether Rasha Cameau will remain as city manager.

If the resolution is successful, an interim city manager will be appointed.

On April 9, Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe brought forward the resolution and Vice-Mayor Mary Estimé-Irvin, and Councilman Pierre Frantz Charles voted in favor.

“I lack the confidence, trust, faith that you are best fit to lead this city and with that, I would like to move that we terminate your employment,” said Timothe.

Residents at that meeting made it clear they were not in favor of removing Cameau.

“I am very upset, I am trying to control myself,” said a resident.

“This is personal,” said a resident.

“I just think it is very unfair,” said a resident.

“How many times can this city start over based on somebody’s personal agenda as opposed to the constituents,” said a resident.

North Miami residents rallied in support of Cameau on Tuesday as they hope that one of the council members changes their vote to keep Cameau as city manager before the special council meeting.

“She gives us hope. Before this happened, we had lost hope,” said Eileen Bicaba, North Miami Neighbors Association. “Nothing was happening in this city.”

With one year as city manager, residents said they are seeing good things happen and improvement in the quality of life in the city, which most credit Cameau.

“Why is it that we have somebody who has taken so much initiative to make improvements in our city now being asked to leave,” said Sara McDevitt, concerned citizen.

“They giving all these vague things and innuendoes without really giving what happened and that’s not fair,” said Bicaba. “You have a problem with her, let us [know] but what we see, we see the changes. In one year we seen massive changes that they never did.”

In the initial vote, North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme and Councilman Scott Galvin voted against the resolution to fire Cameau.

The rally will start at 4:30 p.m. at North Miami City Hall and the special council meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

