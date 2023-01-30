MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a fire emergency erupted in Miami Gardens that displaced nearly 200 people, tensions flared at the Betty T. Ferguson Community Center after those displaced residents were in a meeting held by the property’s manager.

People wanted answers after a fire tore through the New World Condominium Apartments off Northwest 177th Street over the weekend leaving some 200 residents without a place to call home.

“We have the Ring camera so it showed where the smoke started and how it escalated until the power went out,” said Vester Montgomery, a former resident of the condominium complex.

7SkyForce showed the remnants of the building after part of the roof collapsed.

Many families lost everything to the fire.

“Our floor went down to the first floor — the apartment that’s under us,” said Montgomery. “We literally left with the clothes on our backs when the situation happened.”

Dozens are getting help from the Red Cross and received help from a non-profit organization over the weekend.

The manager of the building held a meeting at the community and told everyone their condominiums were uninsured; this news was a shock to most of the residents.

“You also have the people who are thee saying that it was too much money for them to do the 40-year certification so the special assessment was not passed,” said the property manager.

She continued to say an inspection was done in November 2021 and did not pass.

Residents say they have been paying HOA and assessment fees for the last several months for crews to repair the roof.

“They’ve been doing this to us for years,” said Valerie Hunter. “She does not tell us anything.”

It is unclear whether any of these people will get any type of compensation, or if they will even be able to return to their units to salvage any of their belongings.

“We are angry,” asserted Hunter. “I am angry and I’m sick.”

All the residents of the property now want to know where their money has been going if not to insure the building, make repairs or pay for an inspection.

