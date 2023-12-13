MIAMI (WSVN) - In anticipation of the holiday season, South Florida residents are already forming lines along Northwest 16th Avenue as they gear up for CAMACOL’s food distribution.

For almost four decades, CAMACOL has been a beacon of hope, providing food baskets to families in need. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. at CAMACOL headquarters, located at 1401 West Flagler Street and 14th Avenue.

Food baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and among those eagerly awaiting their turn is Jose Leonarte, who has been a participant for 49 years.

“Every year I do this you know for my family and you know they giving a good basket, good product for the whole family and I’m glad for that with the CAMACOL do that every year,” he said.

Wednesday’s Holiday Food Basket Giveaway holds special significance as it honors Mario O. Gutierrez, past President of CAMACOL and PepsiCo executive. Gutierrez’s vision initiated this food drive almost four decades ago, starting with just 20 baskets.

The drive-thru giveaway, requiring only an ID for participation, ensures a touchless delivery process for recipients.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is expected at the event to participate in a news conference once the food drive begins.

Cars began lining up as early Tuesday night near Loan Depot Park.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.