NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some residents in Northeast Miami-dade were forced out of their homes after their building was deemed unsafe.

The incident started Monday when a fire broke out in the building, located along Northeast 12th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

According to officials, electrical panel was to blame and needs to be inspected.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.