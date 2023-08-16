OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka officials gave residents an update after tenants said the living conditions were dire.

Living conditions were horrid for residents living in the Glorieta Gardens Apartment Complex located at 13210 Alexandra Dr., a public housing property.

The city inspected the living spaces of the property and found black mold in all 251 units. A report created after the inspection stated that 90% of the units are infested with rodents. The report also found that 90% of the units did not have working toilets.

Residents at Wednesday’s meeting expressed their concerns.

“My son, he takes over 20 medicines due to his chronic asthma,” said Jasmine Wimes. “He’s developed lung disease, a throat disease, and he started getting seizures. He sees so many specialists.”

Darvin Williams, the manager of the city, said he expects to move the residents out.

“Our hope is to have a similar outcome as to what we had with Cordoba Courts, which is to move the residents out and either rehabilitate those buildings or knock them down and build new ones,” he said.

The city explained they have done all that they can after going through the building and housing departments. Ssince the building is part of public housing, a private management group is involved. They have since been contacted for a statement.

