HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed an apartment building in Hialeah unsafe after a ceiling collapsed.

Residents at the building at West 23rd Street and Palm Avenue were evacuated, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the damage where the ceiling of a walkway fell.

“Thank God there were no fatalities, no one got hurt, that was a big deal for us,” said Hialeah Councilman Jesus Tundidor. “However, our building department deemed this unsafe and evacuated everyone.”

Fire officials will be at the building until they have a better understanding of what happened.

“At this moment, our fire department, our building official, they are assessing the property,” said Tundidor. “The owner of the property just got on site as well, so they’re talking to them about the situation that happened, how to move forward, but most importantly, what to do with these tenants that are going to be displaced.”

A crisis intervention team was also at the scene talking to residents.

Palm Avenue at 23rd Street has been closed as officials continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.