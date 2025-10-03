NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents were evacuated from their apartment building after fierce flames swept through the third floor.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast 12th Avenue and 138th Street, Thursday night.

7News cameras captured fire crews on scene, a broken window on the third floor and residents standing outside.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

