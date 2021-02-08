Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at South Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment building in Miami Beach were evacuated after a fire broke out inside one of the units.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near 13th Street and West Avenue Road, Monday afternoon.

Cellphone video recorded by a 7News viewer captured firefighters at the scene and smoke billowing from the 12th floor unit.

Officials said the cause of the fire might have been electrical.

No one was inside the unit at the time the fire started.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.