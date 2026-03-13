MIAMI (WSVN) - The Underline project in Miami-Dade County is nearly complete, and it’s already earning praise from the community.

With plenty of amenities and miles to walk on, South Florida residents already love The Underline and everything about it.

The Underline is a 10-mile linear park, urban trail and public art destination across Miami and other parts of the county that was years in the making

Built below the Metrorail microforests, fitness room and gardens galore, it’s scenic, active and specifically crafted for the South Florida community.

“You can walk, you can bike, and you can do it safely,” Meg Daly, who founded Friends of The Underline. “We have basketball, pickleball’s coming, you can hang out with nature.”

In 2013, Daly broke both of her arms and needed to take the Metrorail near her home.

She noticed how wide the corridor was and that she was the only person walking underneath the train tracks.

Since then, the organization committed to transforming the land, from the Miami River to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station, into what it is today.

Partnered with Miami-Dade County, The Underline became an example of repurposing unused land into a public park and community space.

The park was built in phases, with Phase 1 opening five years ago, the second phase in 2024, and the final phase is expected to be done this year.

Residents of Miami-Dade have been already taken advantage of the space, including Jessica Rio, who said she absolutely loves it, calling it safe, pedestrian-friendly and great for her dog named Brickell.

“I’ve been living here for, like, over 18 years. I remember the day it opened, I absolutely love how you can walk up and down with my dog,” said Rio.

Resident Leslie Kenny said she and her dog Graham are huge fans.

“He likes that it’s just for pedestrians and cyclists, and it kind of separates us from the cars, and we can get a nice long walk out of it,” said Kenny.

Other people highlighted The Underline’s usefulness, considering it safe.

“I’ve been here for six years in Brickell, and I use it every day to walk to the grocery store, walk my dog,” said Chris Arce.

“You see a lot of dogs coming in and out, a lot of people riding their bikes, so it’s nice,” said a man.

At the Underline Sneaker Ball in Coral Gables, emceed by 7’s Lynn Martinez, the event was crowded with hundreds of supporters.

With the third and final phase nearly complete, Daly highlighted one of the park’s goals: reducing congestion, helping people get onto the trains and bikes through Miami.

“So, the idea is to get people to walk and bike instead of driving, take mass transit, and it’s working,” said Daly. “We already have three million visitors each year. We’re just really giving people options to get around Miami safely.”

When Phase 3 is complete, it will be the county’s first true mobility corridor, uniting all modes of transportation and enhancing accessibility to eight Metrorail stations within its path and the neighboring communities.

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