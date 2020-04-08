Residents cheered as Miami Fire Rescue paraded around Brickell with sirens on

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue brought smiles to people’s faces as they paraded around Brickell with their sirens and horns.

Cellphone video from a balcony showed a line of ambulances and fire trucks slowly moving near Brickell City Centre, Tuesday evening.

“We would like to show the community our appreciation for staying home during these challenging times,” the department said.

The slow-moving parade brought many residents to their balconies to cheer them on.

Miami Fire Rescue said they drove along Brickell Bay Drive as many people banged their pots and pans together.

