BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment complex in Bay Harbor Islands were briefly evacuated from their homes on Tuesday night after a fire broke out on the second floor.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of 10300 W Bay Harbor Drive.

No injuries were reported. According to officials, the fire is out.

Smoke was reported on the second floor as a women and her dog who were dealing with fire in their home. The women and the pet are okay.

