MIAMI (WSVN) - A community is raising safety concerns after spotting a crocodile roaming in the waters of their backyard. They say the reptile is too close to where dogs and kids play.

“It’s scary. It’s of course scary,” said a woman.



“There’s a big croc here, and it’s potentially dangerous for dogs and the kids,” said a man.



“It was scary when I saw it,” said a man.

Multiple crocodile sightings in Biscayne Bay, in the very spot where families enjoy the outdoors, which is essentially their backyard within Miami’s Nirvana condominium complex.

Residents have been taking and sending images exclusively to 7News about the crocodiles that also live where their kids and dogs play.

A family that saw a crocodile a couple of weeks ago said they have not let their dog go into the water since.

“We’re just worried about the dogs and especially the safety of the little children,” said a man.

Z said he’s worried about his fetching dog, Chloe, as well as his neighbors. He said people go to the area to kayak, paddle board and even get in the water to swim.



“I’ve seen them myself, seen the crocodiles, the concern really is not for me. I try just to teach the kids about the animals,” said resident Felix Rene.

Residents told 7News they have spotted the crocodile for months and that building management is aware as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Members of the FWC visited the area a couple of days ago.

An email with a cautionary image that read “alligators observed in area” was sent by complex management. Residents were told to stay away from the water after dark and to be especially careful kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming.



“I hope the city takes notice and relocate them, somehow make these waters safe,” said a man.



“Crocodiles are something which scares all of us because there are dogs, there are babies, there are kids,” said a woman.

7News reached out to the FWC via email and phone in regards to the concerns and are waiting to hear back.

