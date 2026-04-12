MIAMI (WSVN) - An iconic hotel that graced the Miami skyline will be demolished, as residents and visitors react to the upcoming event.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, a 23 story building, is set to disappear in 20 seconds.

“I’m going to come down here in the morning, cause I’ve never seen a building demolished,” said Ben Ionnota.

“I think the vibe of the island will change a little bit,” said Juan Martinez.

The implosion is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“The tower will come down first. The garage will come down second. But to the public eye, it will look like one carefully choreographed event,” said Ivy Fradin, managing member of BG Group Demolition.

Some residents on Brickell Key live in the exclusion zone, the 800 foot radius around the hotel.

The affected area includes buildings such as St. Louis Condos, Brickell Key One, Isola and the Brickell Key Centre, who’s residents must stay inside with the doors and windows closed until the dust settles.

“They requested if anyone has any furniture outside on the balconies to bring them inside,” said Juan Martinez. “The baby needs to sleep at some point. So we cannot be going out for so long.”

Martinez lives in the zone with his family, including his five-month-old baby girl, Augustina.

Traffic will be impacted throughout the day.

The Brickell Key bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

Bridge traffic will be rerouted westbound to Eighth Street, but the bridge will be closed at 8 a.m..

While there is no mandatory evacuation, if people choose to leave the island, eastbound traffic at Brickell Avenue and Eighth street will be blocked after the bridge is closed.

“We’re going to have officers on site and they’re going to help you and guide you and ensure the traffic flows easily,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The exclusion zone is set to be cleared, with residents set to close their doors and windows if they are inside the area.

Live coverage of Sunday’s demolition will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Today in Florida.

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