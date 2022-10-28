MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of three people after an elevator became stuck in a downtown Miami building.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the elevator entrapment at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, located along the 100 block of Northwest First Street, at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

The Miami Technical Rescue Team was requested to perform a high-angle rescue in order to free the adult passengers.

Crews entered the shaft from the 18th floor, above the elevator. They opened the elevator’s roof and used safety harnesses to pull the people out.

Paramedics evaluated all three occupants. None of them required treatment or transport.

