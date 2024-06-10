SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A show at Zoo Miami is celebrating some four-legged stars while giving audiences of all ages a chance to learn more about them.

“Canine Champions for Conservation” is a thrilling dog show running from June 8 to Aug. 11 at the zoo’s Sami Family Amphitheater.

Guests witness rescue dogs in action, showcasing their talents, as well as heartwarming stories.

Through entertainment and education, the show promotes pet adoption and responsible ownership.

