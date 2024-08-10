SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing off Sunny Isles Beach.

Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a missing swimmer near 165th Street and Sunny Isles Beach, at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a fisherman was out passed the pier when he came across a swimmer who yelled out, “Call my wife,” and gave out his wife’s number.

Police made contact with the wife and she said she hadn’t seen her husband in eight days.

Crews dispatched rescue boats and helicopters as the search continues.

