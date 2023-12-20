MIAMI (WSVN) - Six people and a canine were saved after their house caught on fire. Now, that family is trying to pick up the pieces and sort through whatever they could save.

Their Christmas plans were cancelled after all of their belongings ended up in a pile of destruction.

City of Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the fire, Tuesday morning.

As smoked billowed from the roof, and the family and animals were trapped, crews were able to get everyone out within 10 minutes.

Grissel Armijo and her family lost the walls that hold their world together.

“I was on my way to work when I got a call from my mom, saying that the house was burning down, my little sister was inside,” Armijo said.

Her 17-year-old sister, her two cats and her dog were surrounded by the smoke inside.

“We actually lost some of our cats. “My dog, they rescued her, they gave her oxygen,” she said. “My little sister, she was OK, thankfully.”

Firefighters were quick to tend to their dog, Cosita the chihuahua, and performed life saving efforts.

“They did like CPR on her because of the oxygen and smoke,” Armijo said.

The homeless family is now left hoping for a miracle.

“We just don’t have any plans anymore,” Armijo said. “We just need a lot of prayers.”

A Gofundme was setup by friend’s of the family. If you’d like to donate, click here.

