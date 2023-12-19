SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rescued by crews after their boat sank off of Surfside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, late Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the boaters were placed on a fire rescue boat.

According to fire rescue, City of Miami Beach Fire Rescue originally received the call of the boaters stranded and referred the incident to MDFR.

The boaters were in the water for almost an hour. They have since arrived at a marina

A tow boat arrived at the scene to remove the vessel.

What caused their boat to sink is under investigation.

