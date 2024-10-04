MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raced to free a driver that was pinned in their car after being involved in a rollover crash in Miami Gardens.

It was all hands on deck Friday morning, as crews ran back and forth to their firetrucks to grab the tools and equipment they needed to safely remove the person from the vehicle.

The incident happened westbound of Miami Gardens Drive approaching Northeast 6th Avenue.

The vehicle was found on it’s side with a man stuck inside.

As a result of the violent impact, the side curtain airbags were deployed and it appears a tree may have been struck in the process.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as crews used a body bag as a shield between the man and the glass they were cutting, protecting the man from sustaining any additional injuries.

After cutting away, crews tugged on the roof, safely removed the man and placed him on stretcher.

He was put in the back of an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

The man’s exact condition is unknown and what caused the accident is unclear.

