MIAMI (WSVN) - An apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade evacuated after a possible carbon monoxide leak, hospitalizing 22 residents.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) received a call stating someone was sick at an apartment complex off the 9300 block of Southwest 40th Terrace in Southwest Miami-Dade. They were treated and crews left, but that is when they were called back around 5 a.m.

Dispatchers say after the first call, they began to receive multiple calls with reports of smelling gas, prompting a massive response of 20 rescue units with Miami-Dade Fire rescue, including HazMat teams, assessing those feeling unwell as a result of a gas leak and carbon monoxide (CO) exposure.

“Today around 4:30 [a.m.] the firemen came knocking at our doors, told us to get out and we didn’t know what was going on, but there were people getting sick from gas,” said Frank, a resident.

“We just came out. We went down and we saw everybody, they couldn’t breathe. They were helping them breathe, but everybody was safe. This is all of the people that were left. Some of them went to the hospital,” said Christian, another resident .

7Skyforce provided an aerial view of the scene, where approximately 60 people were evacuated and assessed, 22 taken to an area hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning . After the evacuation residents were seen waiting as first responders conducted a thorough search to check for the source the leak .

“When our initial crews responded and arrived to find sick people, their carbon monoxide meters immediately activated, indicating a carbon monoxide leak. They took swift action which triggered a mass casualty and a hazardous material response bringing over 20 of our apparatus to the scene,” said MDFR Deputy Chief, Danny Cardeso.

Crews were seen turning off the natural gas supply at the back of the building. After their investigation they confirmed the culprit for causing the carbon monoxide build up is a leaky boiler for hot water on the first floor of the building.

“We’ve controlled the source of the carbon monoxide and are ventilating the building to bring the carbon monoxide levels down to safe levels. I’ve called code enforcement and we will be working to determine what has occurred and return the building in safe conditions back to the owner,” said Cardeso.

Residents are expected to be able to go back into their homes once the carbon monoxide readings drop to a safe level.

“We don’t have gas ranges, so the only possible- is the boiler room for the water heater. It’s the only thing I can think of,” said Frank.

Firefighters say the carbon monoxide alarms did not go off for the initial call and it wasn’t until they came back early Tuesday morning that the alarms went off.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that is highly toxic and undetectable, which can build up quickly and can linger for hours.

Some of the symptoms associated with a natural gas leak are fatigue, severe headache, memory loss, and loss of concentration. Additionally, in extreme cases, loss of consciousness and suffocation.

The best way to protect yourself from carbon monoxide is to install carbon monoxide alarms in your home, and check them every month, and replace their battery when needed.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital is still unclear.

