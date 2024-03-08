MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat that caught on fire in Miami prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 25 NW 18th Terrace, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where firefighters surrounded the charred vessel.

According to officials, the fire came from inside of the boat’s cabin.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown how the fire started.

