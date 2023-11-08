SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver who was in the water after their vessel had problems prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene off Sunny Isles Beach, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the diver was seen swimming toward a rescue boat.

According to officials, a tow boat arrived at the scene to tow the diver’s vessel, but the diver was unaccounted for. The diver was about 600 yards off of the Sunny Isles pier.

MDFR crews spotted the diver and were able to bring him on board a rescue boat.

The diver was brought safely to shore.

