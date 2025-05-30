ELLIOTT KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have pulled one person unresponsive from the water near Elliott Key in Biscayne Bay.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as paramedics administered CPR to the victim in a shady area next to a hut on Boca Chita, just after 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

A police vessel picked up the individual after responding to a call of a possible drowning near Sands Key.

A rescue helicopter landed near shore and will airlift the victim to an area hospital.

Authorities have not provided details about the patient’s condition.

