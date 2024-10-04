MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews raced to free a driver who was pinned in their SUV after being involved in a rollover crash in Miami Gardens.

It was all hands on deck Friday morning, as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units ran back and forth to their fire trucks to grab the tools and equipment needed to safely remove the victim from the vehicle.

The incident happened west of Miami Gardens Drive, approaching Northeast Sixth Avenue, Friday morning.

The SUV was found on its side with the man stuck inside.

As a result of the violent impact, the side curtain air bags were deployed, and it appears a tree may have been struck in the process.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as crews used a body bag as a shield between the man and the glass they were cutting, protecting the man from suffering additional injuries.

After cutting away, crews tugged on the roof, safely removed the man and placed him on a stretcher.

He was put in the back of an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, the man’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

