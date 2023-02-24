MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A body was found floating in the water by Government Cut near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Friday.

Around 11 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene as they searched the waters of the coast.

According to Miami Beach police, a submerged body was recovered from the South Pointe Pier.

The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating.

