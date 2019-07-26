Reports of person trapped inside garbage truck prompts search in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are searching through trash from a garbage truck after receiving reports that somebody was trapped inside.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the area of West 75th Street and 20th Avenue, just before 7 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where firefighters could be seen frantically searching through the trash.

According to reports, somebody called emergency crews after hearing a person yelling, “Help! Help! I’m in the garbage truck.”

As a result, the garbage from the truck was dumped onto the side of the road for firefighters to look through.

