Reports of person trapped inside garbage truck in Hialeah unfounded

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews were unable to find a person after searching through trash from a garbage truck following reports that somebody was trapped inside.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the area of West 75th Street and 20th Avenue, just before 7 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where firefighters and Waste Management crews could be seen frantically searching through the trash.

According to reports, two Waste Management workers called emergency crews after hearing a person yelling, “Help! Help! I’m in the garbage truck.”

As a result, the garbage from the truck was dumped onto the side of the road for firefighters to look through.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., firefighters could be seen disinfecting themselves after being unable to find a person.

