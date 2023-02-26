SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Calls about an active shooter that turned out to be unfounded led to panic at Dadeland Mall.

The pandemonium unfolded in parts of at the shopping center, located along the 7500 block of North Kendall Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there were multiple reports of an active shooter at the mall.

It was a scary night for those who were caught in the chaos.

“It was a lot of noises going on around me, and I didn’t – I just ran,” said a witness who identified herself as Barbara. “My first instinct was, ‘OK, my child, and run,’ and then everybody was running, too.”

However, police confirmed no shooting took place.

Detectives at the mall investigated reports of a theft and took three people into custody.

The mall was cleared out for some time, allowing officers to search for any possible threat. It was reopened to shoppers shortly after.

