SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has stretched into the night at an auto parts store in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, a customer that was taken into custody suddenly went unresponsive.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Auto Zone along the 9300 block of Southwest 56th Street, Monday evening.

Just after 10 p.m., 7News cameras captured police officers and crime scene tape surrounding the store.

Investigators said they had responded to call they received at 6:11 p.m about an aggressive customer.

Witnesses said the customer was irate and throwing items around the business.

“This guy was walking around. He went into Auto Zone, he was taking drugs, he had a tantrum,” said a man, “and he threw everything that was inside the store on the floor.”

“Upon units’ arrival, they were able to put the unruly customer into custody, at which point he became immediately unresponsive,” said an MDPD spokesperson. “Our officers immediately began resuscitative efforts.”

Officials said MDFR units arrived at 6:24 p.m.

“As Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took over resuscitative efforts, they transported him to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” said the MDPD spokesperson.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

