MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge.

The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days.

According to the Herald, the commissioner expects to turn himself in to authorities this week in connection to a financial charge stemming from a public corruption probe.

As of Sunday evening, Martinez’s office has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

