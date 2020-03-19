Report: FIU student tests positive for COVID-19, 16 quarantined

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida International University student has tested positive for COVID-19, The Miami Herald has reported.

According to the report, a professor sent an email late Thursday stating that a student who worked in a “chemistry and biochemistry stockroom” recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The email stated the last time that student was in the stock room was March 11.

The Herald’s report states the head of FIU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry said in an email that “at least 16 people in close contact with her/him need to be quarantined.”

FIU officials have confirmed to 7News an email went out but did not confirm the results of the student’s COVID-19 test.

This student would be the second person affiliated with FIU to test positive for the virus. On Tuesday, university officials sent an email stating a staff member had tested positive. That case is believed to be travel-related.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.