WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly released report documents the interactions between Florida International University’s former president and a young female staffer that ultimately led to his resignation.

The 15-page report, released Wednesday afternoon, revealed what ultimately led to the sudden resignation of 72-year-old Mark Rosenberg.

Rosenberg abruptly resigned back in January. He initially cited the stress he’d endured from taking care of his wife, who is wheelchair bound and has been suffering from dementia for years.

But the memo went into more detail about Rosenberg’s decision to leave, following an outside investigation, conducted by a law firm at the direction of FIU general counsel Carlos Castillo.

The investigation found Rosenberg made the staffer, who he first met when she was a student, feel “uncomfortable” beginning in May of 2021.

According to the staffer, who was not named in the report because she asked to remain anonymous, the report states that Rosenberg “told her he was getting a divorce and proposed that she become his lover and companion.”

The report further states Rosenberg later “started to call her princess … and started hugging her occasionally during greetings.”

Rosenberg was also interviewed. He denied the staffer’s claims.

The report states that the former president “never asked her to be his lover.” He also “denied that he ever stated that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. He stated that he was not divorced, may never get a divorce and, in any event, does not believe he will marry again.”

However, the report states, Rosenberg “did admit that he acknowledged that he had feelings for the female employee but did not discuss marriage.”

The report also revealed text messages exchanged between the two. Some of the texts read:

“Alright. The only thing missing is your radiant smile!!’

“Missing you already – going into [female employee’s name] withdrawal!!”

“Omg. Thanks. Fortunately for me you are an amazing person!”

“Amazing people find each other!!!”​

The investigation concluded that Rosenberg’s behavior was unprofessional and he crossed the line.

The investigator found the staffer to be “credible,” although Rosenberg denied her claims.

In addition to her and Rosenberg, and the staffer, the investigator interviewed several witnesses.

The university has since picked Kenneth A. Jessell as interim president.

