SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a repeat porch pirate for a second time in Sweetwater.

According to Sweetwater Police, Edwin Obando-Ibarra was caught on camera swiping a package from an apartment on Northwest 112th Avenue and First Street, Dec. 3.

Investigators said the suspect was previously busted for stealing another package from that same building in November.

Obando-Ibarra was again charged with petty theft.

