MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 57-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was seen rummaging through mailboxes in a Miami Springs neighborhood.

According to the Miami Springs Police Department, the incident occurred on Ludlam Dr., where Marivy Fernandez was found to be in possession of multiple envelopes taken from nearby homes’ mailboxes.

Police say Fernandez, who has a history of similar offenses, was discovered behind the 2400 block of Ludlam Dr., Thursday evening. She was previously convicted for engaging in similar incidents in Hialeah. She reportedly crossed the railroad tracks to reach Miami Springs because she was told the city has “really nice homes” and “plenty of opportunities.”

Fernandez is now facing charges of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling and petit theft.

