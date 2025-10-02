MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A repeat offender has been arrested again after being accused of randomly attacking and robbing an innocent woman on Miami Beach and city commissioners are looking to take action to take these criminals off the streets.

Body camera footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows Deshon Sicard getting busted on the beach by police.

“I didn’t strong armed robbery nobody, bro!” said Sicard to responding officers.

According to police, Sicard attacked the woman just off Ocean Drive near 11th Street. Footage shows the victim talking to detectives about what occurred.

“He snatched the glasses off my face and punched my eye,” she said. “He scratched my arm!”

But the violent night didn’t end there.

According to the arrest report, Sicard “grabbed [the victim] and punched her…pushed her down to the ground and snatched the victim’s purse away from her by force. The victim suffered from scratches on her left arm, chest pain, and back pain.”

Police caught up to the convicted child sex offender moments after the mugging. When confronted, he denied the allegations.

“Strong arm robbery,” explained the officer.

“What?” said Sicard.

“And violating your probation!” said the officer.

Sicard was already on probation for aggravated sex battery on a victim between the ages of 12 through 17 before his Ocean Drive arrest in July.

It is stories like these that have raised red flags for City of Miami Beach leaders like Commissioner David Suarez.

“Unfortunately, we have a very large criminal homeless population on Miami Beach,” he said in an interview with 7News.

Suarez said a top priority for him is stopping the steady flow of repeat offenders getting out and committing new crimes on the beach. He said this isn’t only happening to regular people on the beach, but also to elected officials.

“My colleague, friend Joe Magazine was held up,” said Suarez.

Magazine was the victim of a terrifying moment last year when a burglar spilled out of his SUV and aimed a gun at him.

“Gun’s already pulled, right at my chest,” said Magazine following the 2024 incident.

But whether it’s guns pulled on officials, axes waved at pedestrians or other attacks on tourists, Suarez says these repeat crimes represent a broken criminal justice system.

When asked whether there was a plan by the city to stop it, Suarez said “We have to put more emphasis on enforcement.”

He showed 7News an email he recently sent Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones, asking for a crackdown on those who lurk and prey on people around Ocean Drive and other busy areas of the city.

As for Sicard, after his arrest, he had some choice words for officers during his ride back to jail.

Sicard faces multiple charges, including strong-arm robbery, resisting arrest and cannabis possession. He has a pending trial.

