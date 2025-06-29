MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who came to South Florida for work was violently attacked in Miami Beach, and police said the assailant is no stranger to the law.

Pit Gottschalk is now black and blue. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, the German sports journalist said he flew in to cover the FIFA Club World Cup.

But Friday night, Gottschalk said, he was attacked along the 2700 block of Collins Avenue while walking back to his hotel.

“A strange guy appeared and stopped me and yelled at me, and I said, ‘Please, keep distance, I don’t want to talk to you,'” he said.

But the man refused to do as Gottschalk and, he said, the encounter quickly turned violent.

“I tried to run and escape from the situation, and then he beat me two times — one fist hits me in the face, and the other one in the back.” he said.

A witness in a wheelchair helped Gottschalk. They called police.

Miami Beach Police officers were able to quickly catch and arrest the suspect. He was identified as 54-year Perry Smith.

Smith is known as a menace by Miami Beach officials, as well as a repeat offender.

In court Sunday morning, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Christine Hernandez recognized the suspect.

“Yes, I’m familiar with Mr. Smith,” she said.

The bond hearing for did not go smoothly. Smith threatened Hernandez over the battery charge he is facing.

“A $1,000 bond,” said Hernandez.

“And you’re going to die a thousand deaths,” said Smith.

The suspect was taken out of court moments later.

“He should be removed. All right, Mr. Smith. Have a nice day,” said Hernandez.

Last year, Smith was arrested for an attempted strong-arm robbery and battery of a police officer. 7News previously reported on a “sweetheart plea deal” he got for that from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, which included no trial and no jail time.

Shortly after, while out on bond, Smith attacked a tourist, police said.

Now this latest-incident adds to his long wrap sheet.

Gottschalk hopes the city steps up.

“It’s the duty and the task of the city to keep him away from the streets so that he can’t attack people like me,” he said,

As of Sunday evening, Smith remains in jail on a $1,000 bond.

