SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A repeat criminal is behind bars again after police said he exposed himself to a person while riding a scooter in South Miami.

South Miami Police arrested 38-year-old Anthony Gonzalez for the April 28 incident.

According to police, the incident happened in a South Miami hospital parking garage when Gonzalez exposed himself and began masturbating while he passed a victim.

“This guy obviously doesn’t deserve to be out in the street walking around,” said South Miami Police Department Sergeant Fernando Bosch.

By the time the victim reported the incident, Gonzalez had fled the scene.

Police used surveillance footage that captured Gonzalez riding his scooter inside the parking garage to create a “be on the look out” flyer.

As Bosch and his police colleagues sought their subject, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an individual on June 7 and linked them to three cases that were similar in nature to what Gonzalez is accused of doing in South Miami.

According to MDSO, the arrested individual, Gonzalez, is accused of exposing himself across several parking lots and neighborhoods in Southwest Miami Dade.

After his arrest, 7News posted his appearance in bond court and shared his mugshot.

A neighbor shared photos of the suspect near her home in May.

Upon seeing the reports and spotting the similarities between the cases, Bosch made a crime connection and figured out that the man South Miami Police were looking for was already behind bars.

“I looked at the flyer, and was like, ‘This guy looks just like him,'” he said. “I did an image search, and I saw his picture. I looked at our flyer, and I said, ‘This guy really matches the description.’ We put the lineup together, and we presented him to the [April 28] victim, and she identified the individual.”

This led Gonzalez to face new charges for the April incident, now facing four counts of indecent exposure.

However, Bosch suspects the number could go higher as more victims recognize him.

“We believe there is other victims out there. If there is anyone that has seen this guy and experienced similar situation with this individual. Please contact South Miami Police or Miami Dade Crime Stoppers,”

Gonzalez currently remains in jail, and if he is released, he will have to qualify for house arrest. According to court documents, he has not met the criteria for house arrest.

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