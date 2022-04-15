SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for several car burglars in connection to a series of break-ins in a South Miami community, leaving residents concerned for their safety and police worried they could target other neighborhoods.

Residents who spoke with 7News on Friday said they are fed up with the repeat break-ins.

“It’s just anger, it’s frustration, it’s like, what else can we do to try and prevent this?” said victim Rick Cabrera.

Surveillance video captured the subjects as they rummaged through the contents inside luxury vehicles in the cover of darkness near Southwest 67th Avenue and 52nd Terrace.

South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch described some of the items that were stolen from the vehicles.

“Purses, they’ve stolen guns, which is very concerning, sunglasses, electronics,” he said.

The security footage shows the burglars in the middle of the night as they pulled door handles of multiple cars to check which ones were left unlocked. Once they found a unlocked vehicle, they began to search it for valuables.

“I just came out and noticed that the car was open,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera told 7News his car was locked, but the thieves were able to get into his car without smashing a window.

“In my particular instance ,they took a briefcase, they took some sporting equipment I had in the car,” he said. “On one of the other vehicles that was staying here at the time, they did take a laptop that was left in there.”

Police said the bandits are wearing masks and gloves, and in some cases, they are working in groups of three.

Residents said the issue seems to be ongoing.

“Probably happened four or five times. It’s not just one time,” said Cabrera. “We used to live across the street, and it happened over there. We moved over here to this side of the street; it still happened.”

Officers have said that in some cases, the thieves have fled the scene in a Lexus.

If you have any information on these car burglaries or the subjects’ whereabouts, call South Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

