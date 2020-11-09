Repeat burglar steals cash from NE Miami-Dade deli’s register, collection boxes

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a deli in Northeast Miami-Dade is reeling after a burglar broke into the business on two occasions over the weekend and took off with cash, not just from the register, but from collection boxes.

Surveillance cameras captured the masked crook making his way to the cash register at Etzel Itzik Astoria Deli on Saturday.

“Now he’s with a flashlight, so he could see better,” said the owner, Itzak Younis.

The security footage captured the same subject, this time not wearing a face mask, Monday morning.

Younis took a 7News crew through his popular deli, Monday night. where he has served Israeli cuisine for more than 20 years.

The owner said the burglar helped himself to the restaurant’s earnings and also swiped cash from collection boxes left for customers to donate to as a tradition.

That money, Younis said, goes to local Jewish charities.

The owner said the thief used a tire owner to break into the restaurant on Saturday.

Although there is surveillance video of the burglar entering the deli, he was partially blocked by the air conditioning unit once he was inside.

“He took [the tire iron], and he dumped it in the trash, which I can see in the video,” said Younis.

Younis said he went to the trash and retrieved the crowbar, but he said the burglar would not need it when he returned to the business on Monday. Instead, he walked into an unlocked back door.

What the crook didn’t know, Younis said, was that there was already an employee inside preparing to open the deli.

Younis said the employee was in the restroom at the time, but once he came out, he came face to face with the perpetrator.

“The guy came out of the bathroom, and he saw him,” he said, ” so he went like this, and he ran away.”

Before he fled, surveillance cameras captured his uncovered face, something Miami-Dade Police detectives will use as they continue their investigation.

“That is what’s hurt me, the violation of what he did,” said Younis.

The owner said the crook stole money from pouches near the register, as well as change from register trays, in addition to the cash from the collection boxes.

If you have any information on these burglaries or the thief’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.