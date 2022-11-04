MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. congresswoman from South Florida is stepping in to help keep a baby in the U.S.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., is joining efforts to stop the state from sending Ector Jean to Haiti.

The Broward County-born baby, a U.S. citizen, has been in foster care ever since his mother and father gave up all parental rights.

The court system has ordered the infant to be sent to his closest living relative, his grandmother in Haiti.

But Wilson argues sending him to a country in the midst of catastrophe will be harmful to the child.

There is a “do not travel” advisory for Haiti due to increased kidnappings, crime and civil unrest.

