MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A congresswoman from South Florida kicked off an after-school program for some special students in Miami Gardens.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade to open the program for Skyway Elementary School.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday, Wilson expressed her excitement about this new initiative.

“Why close the door at 4 o’clock p.m. and say, ‘Go home. It’s the end of the day?'” she said. “Why don’t we keep the schools open that we have invested in at least $1 million in every Dade County public school?”

The program is expected to serve more than 100 children with sports, art and various other activities.

