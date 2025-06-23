MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez toured the Krome Detention Center in Miami as part of a congressional oversight visit, Monday morning .

The visit comes amid growing concerns surrounding the treatment of migrant detainees as well as overcrowding at South Florida centers.

The complaints involved a lack of access to clean bathrooms, clothes, and medication, along with long waits for food.

After his visit, Gimenez stated that those claims were unfounded.

“The conditions there are, you know, it’s not the Ritz[-Carlton], but it’s not something you would say is inhumane or something that you wouldn’t see in any other detention facility,” he said.

Gimenez went on to say that the facility was at full capacity of 1,000 inmates.

Additionally he recommended easier access to bathrooms and more recreational time for detainees.

