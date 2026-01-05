DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians continued expressing mixed emotions about the capture of now deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by American soldiers that sent shock waves around the world.

Shortly after President Donald Trump announced that Maduro had been captured, hundreds of people gathered in Doral, home to the largest Venezuelans population in the U.S. The celebrations lasted throghout the weekend, with demonstrators speaking out on what they described as a newfound sense of freedom.

Hundreds took to the streets outside El Arepazo in Doral, a longtime hub for Venezuelans in South Florida.

“I felt great relief, happiness, sad. It’s a mix of emotion,” Marcel Decir told 7News.

While Venezuelans in Doral would typically congregate outside the restaurant to call for change and to denounce their country’s dictatorship, this weekend’s gathering was one of happiness and celebration.

“We are very, very, very happy, because we’ve been waiting for this time for like 26 years,” Niyana Nava said.

For decades, Venezuelans have suffered under Maduro’s dictatorship, living under oppression and political unrest, forcing many to flee the country.

“The country crumbled, fell apart. Venezuela was the thriving country, and there’s 8 million of us out of Venezuela,” Decir said.

Decir and Nava are just a few of the millions of Venezuelans who have fled.

“I’ve been living here for so many years, but my heart is in my country,” Nava said.

Maduro had been the country’s leader of Venezuela since 2013 after serving as Vice President under Hugo Chávez. His most recent election “victories” have been contested and not recognized by many nations.

For many, the ongoing regime meant accepting the fact that they may never see their family back in their home country again. Now, there’s a sense of hope.

“I left at 7 years old because of the politics problem going on, and my parents just thought it was a better opportunity for me here than there,” one young woman told 7News.

The woman added she would want to go back to Venezuela, but not until “everything’s fixed.”

Another young Venezuelan told 7News, “I want to go back as soon as possible. I want to go see my family.”

While many in South Florida were celebrating, many said there’s still significant apprehension in Venezuela.

The same young man who wants to see his famile told 7News that his loved ones back home do not feel completely safe just yet.

“They told me that everything’s good, that everything’s more calm, but obviously, people still don’t want to go outside because there’s still a lot of dictators left that they haven’t got yet,” he said.

The demonstrations 7News reported on over the weekend in Doral came as Maduro was being held in New York City. He remains in Brooklyn and is expected to appear before a federal judge Monday afternoon.

