NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Relatives of a 10-year-old child said they were killed after an accidental shooting took place at a home in North Miami.

The incident took place at the home in the area of 14050 NW 5th Place, Monday evening.

According to North Miami Police, they received a call about a single shot that was fire at the home and that a child was injured.

Police are not confirming the age of the child or if they were killed. They said the situation was an isolated incident and they have no one in custody or a person of interest they are looking for.

The juvenile was transported Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“This is a very fresh scene, so very preliminary, as we get additional information then those decisions can be made at that time,” said North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause. “Obviously, this is a tragic incident anytime a juvenile is involved. So yes, we do want gun owners to practice gun safety at all times, especially when it’s involving children. So as we get information, I’m more than happy to update you.”

The incident is under investigation.

